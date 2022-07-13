First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

FHB stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

