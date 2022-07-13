First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.100-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.10-$2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FR stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

