First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ INBK opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.