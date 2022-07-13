First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,548,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

Shares of FSLR opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.