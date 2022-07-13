FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Acquires 119 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 119 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($176.91).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 112 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($179.83).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 136 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.24 ($176.31).

FGP opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.51) on Wednesday. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £951.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FGP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.61) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.78) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.86 ($1.50).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

