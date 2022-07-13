Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE FL opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,163 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Foot Locker by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

