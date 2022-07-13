Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:FL opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $9,761,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

