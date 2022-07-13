Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

FBHS stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

