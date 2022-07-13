Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $14.25. Freshworks shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 48,320 shares.

Specifically, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,922 shares of company stock worth $3,663,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.