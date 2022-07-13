FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 443.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 54,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

