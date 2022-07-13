FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Issued By William Blair

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $14.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.50. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.40.

Shares of WSO opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

