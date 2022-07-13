FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Shares of MTY opened at C$54.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.50. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

