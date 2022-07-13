FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.
About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
Read More
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.