FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allkem in a research report issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Allkem alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.24. Allkem has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Allkem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.