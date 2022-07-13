FY2022 EPS Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for AXA’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($29.50) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

AXA stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.3754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

