FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Star Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSBK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Star Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSBK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Star Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Northern Star Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Star Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Northern Star Financial alerts:

Shares of NSBK stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Northern Star Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Northern Star Financial Inc operates as a holding company for Northern Star Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposits, such as checking account, savings account, money market account, certificates of deposits, and night deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.