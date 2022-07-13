FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Star Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSBK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Star Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSBK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Star Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Northern Star Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Star Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Shares of NSBK stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Northern Star Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Northern Star Financial Inc operates as a holding company for Northern Star Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposits, such as checking account, savings account, money market account, certificates of deposits, and night deposits.
