FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Polymetal International’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
