FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Polymetal International’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.