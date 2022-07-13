FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Cut by KeyCorp

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $534.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.