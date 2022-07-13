FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lowered by Analyst

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fresnillo in a report issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $951.67.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

