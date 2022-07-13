FY2025 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.