FY2026 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.02) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

AXSM stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

