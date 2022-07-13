G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.80

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($2.93). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($2.91), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80.
About G4S (LON:GFS)
See Also
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.