GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. GAP has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.