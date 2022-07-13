GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

GPS stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. GAP has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GAP by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

