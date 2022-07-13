GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

GPS opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in GAP by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in GAP by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

