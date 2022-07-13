GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 450541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get GAP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $146,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.