George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.03

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$149.03 and traded as high as C$155.67. George Weston shares last traded at C$153.50, with a volume of 139,296 shares changing hands.

WN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.7899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total transaction of C$1,056,956.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

