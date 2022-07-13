GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,229,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.45.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

