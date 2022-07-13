Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as low as C$34.23 and last traded at C$34.24, with a volume of 1101787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.
About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
