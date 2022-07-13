Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as low as C$34.23 and last traded at C$34.24, with a volume of 1101787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

The company has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.