GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.40.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 273,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

