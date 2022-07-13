GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.40.
Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
