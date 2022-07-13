Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 336,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,067,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

