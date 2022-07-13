Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 25th

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 25th.

GPL opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,893,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 1,362,160 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.9% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,231,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,300,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 403,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

