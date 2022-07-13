Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $734.92

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 734.92 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.13). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($8.75), with a volume of 442,820 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 735.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.