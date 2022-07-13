Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $770.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

