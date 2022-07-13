GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) rose 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 128,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 296,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.