Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $295,348.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,520.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $287,481.04.

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44.

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

