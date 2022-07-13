GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GXO Logistics traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
