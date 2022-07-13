GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GXO Logistics traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

