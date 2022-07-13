GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,069,558 shares.The stock last traded at $43.26 and had previously closed at $43.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

