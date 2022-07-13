GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,069,558 shares.The stock last traded at $43.26 and had previously closed at $43.64.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.