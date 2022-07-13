H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.46. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 320,668 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale upped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

