Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,804. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

