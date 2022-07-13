Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.26

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.26 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 25.40 ($0.30). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 25.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The firm has a market cap of £14.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

