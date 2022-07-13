Hawks Acquisition (NYSE:HWKZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,845,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

