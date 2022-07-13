HCM Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 20th (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

HCM Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 20th. HCM Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of HCM Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMAU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. HCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCMAU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

