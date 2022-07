Head to Head Comparison: Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) versus Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Consolidated and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 311.23%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Zevia PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated $5.56 billion 0.96 $189.58 million $24.44 23.30 Zevia PBC $138.17 million 1.68 -$45.99 million ($1.94) -1.78

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Consolidated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated 4.03% 45.51% 9.41% Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50%

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Zevia PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

