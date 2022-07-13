Head-To-Head Contrast: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 76.70% 68.83% 66.60% Barnwell Industries 44.14% 95.07% 36.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Barnwell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.93 $67.83 million $2.41 10.24 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.26 $6.25 million $1.07 2.14

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

