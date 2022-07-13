Head-To-Head Contrast: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 33.63% 42.39% 12.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zurich Insurance Group and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Coinbase Global 1 6 16 0 2.65

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $185.75, suggesting a potential upside of 242.46%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $69.87 billion 0.93 $5.20 billion N/A N/A Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.52 $3.62 billion $9.38 5.78

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Coinbase Global.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Zurich Insurance Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

