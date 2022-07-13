Head-To-Head Survey: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) vs. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 26.20% 7.22% 3.03% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RPT Realty and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $213.49 million 3.95 $68.64 million $0.61 16.23 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 2 5 0 2.71 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

RPT Realty presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.05%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

