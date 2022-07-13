Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.