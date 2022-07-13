Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

