Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

HELE stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

