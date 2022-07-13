Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Trading Down 6%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HMNTY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 160 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 172 to SEK 155 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemnet Group AB (publ) (HMNTY)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.